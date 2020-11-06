Graveside service for Jean Marie Chapel-McLean, 89, of Brenham, are Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Leathie-Howard Cemetery (Allwise) in Chappell Hill. She was born June 6, 1931 in Chappell Hill, and passed this life on Nov. 4, 2020 in College Station surrounded by her family.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her 10 children: Reginald (Eula) Chapel, Joyce Ray, James McLean (Patsy), Sharon McLean (Eric Johnson), Ruby McLean, Ray Charles McLean (Betty), Larry McLean (Brenda), William McLean Sr. (Bridgette), Jeffree McLean, Bernice McLean and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
