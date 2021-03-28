Funeral services for Rev. Lonnie Edward Charles Chapel Sr. will be held on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Paradise Funeral Home located at 10401 W. Montgomery Rd. in Houston.
Visitation will take place at Covenant Praise Center, 9120 Poplar St., Chappell Hill, Texas, on Wednesday, March 31 from 5-7 p.m. A viewing will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday, April 1 (once casket is closed it will not be reopened). A service will follow from 11 a.m.-noon, and a departure to the Houston National Cemetery will take place at 12:15 p.m.
