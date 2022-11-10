Charlie C. “Dutch” Schulze, 89, of Brenham, and formerly LaGrange, Georgia, passed away peacefully at Kruse Village on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.
Visitation will be Saturday, November 12, from 12 to 1 p.m. at Brenham Memorial Chapel with his memorial service following at 1 pm with Pastor Norm Sulaica Jr. officiating. Inurnment will be at St. John Lutheran Church of Prairie Hill Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.