Memorial services for Henry J. Chism 67 of Brenham ,Texas will be on Sunday March 08, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. in the chapel of the Cowboy Church of Brenham located at 4400 Highway 105 in Brenham. Mr. Chism passed March 01, 2020 in College Station, Texas at the Scott and White Hospital.
Henry Jason Chism was born March 18 ,1952 in Poplar Bluff Missouri, the son of Lawrence Edward Chism and Lilly Loraine Sikes Chism. He attended school in Bangor Michigan. On July 26, 1989 Henry and Guadalupe Cienega began the life together on December 07, 1997 was married in Brenham, Texas. He was preceded in death by his father Lawrence Edward Chism Sr. and one brother Lawrence Edward Chism Jr. He leaves to cherish his memories in wife Guadalupe Chism of Brenham, Texas his mother Lilly Loraine Sikes Chism of Panama City, Florida, his sons Ronald Jason Cienega of Brenham, Texas and Jason Chism of South Heave Michigan, sisters Ann Leavell of Michigan, Linda Leavens of Florida, Marilyn Walden of Michigan, Patricia Reeves of California, and Julie Collins of Tennessee, two brothers Larry E. Chism of Port St. Joe Florida and John W. Chism of Tampa Florida, niece Tona Hawthorne of Tampa Florida, and many nieces, nephews, grand children relatives and friends. Arrangements are entrusted with Lewis Funeral Home and Chapel 509 South Baylor in Brenham, Texas.
