Andrea Leigh Christian, 45, of Brenham, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. She was born on June 12, 1975 in Houston to Kenneth and Pamela Kuecker.
Andrea was a graduate of Brenham High School where she was a proud member of the band. Following high school, she attended the University of Texas at San Antonio where she graduated with a degree in education. That, along with her love for reading, led her to a career as a reading test scorer in the education field. Andrea also had a love for music, art and coloring. Most of all, she had a love for animals, especially her dogs, Austin and Hugo.
