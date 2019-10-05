Robert Roland “Bob” Cobb passed away during the evening of Sept. 28, 2019. Bob was born Jan. 31, 1931, in Waco, Texas, to Hilmon J. Cobb and Leonita O. Torn Cobb, who Bob loved very dearly.
Bob is survived by his wife Merle; his two children Karee Kimbro and Cameron Cobb; his grandchildren Ryan Kimbro and Kellee Kimbro; and cousins Sam Torn, Susan Torn Young, Margie Torn Patrick and Pat Torn Alexander.
