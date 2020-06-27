On May 5, 2020, Claudia Allen Cockle joined the love of her life, Peter Cockle, in heaven where they are tripping the light fantasy for eternity.
Claudia Allen Cockle was born on Jan. 30, 1946 in San Antonio to Claude Allen “Jack” and Frances Meeks Maddox. She spent her childhood in Marathon, Texas where she attended public school and earned her bachelor’s degree in teaching from Sul Ross State University in Alpine, Texas.
