Greta Yvonne Grant Coleman, 84, of Oklahoma City, passed away peacefully and joined the Lord on Oct. 5, 2021, surrounded by her special niece Regina Grant Richardson.
Greta was born in Brenham. She attended Pickard High School before moving to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma where she lived for more than 60 years. Greta went to several colleges. She voluntarily interpreting for deaf people. Greta established her own business named Classic Real Estate & Property Management in Oklahoma and ran for 40 years. She was an avid golfer, loved to travel, and helped people in communities. She was into fashion.
