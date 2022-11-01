Colleen Robison Manley Ross was born on St. Patrick’s Day in 1950 in Houston, Texas, and passed away on October 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas. During her 72 years on this Earth, she was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, nurse and teacher. She lived her life caring for others, and she will be greatly missed.
Colleen inherited a passion for traveling from her father, Ronald Manley, a merchant marine, and she traveled the globe extensively throughout her life. Her love of learning and quick intelligence came from her mother, Sybil Jean Manley, who worked for the Pasadena Citizen Newspaper and Gulf Oil Company when Colleen was growing up in Pasadena, Texas, with her two siblings, Kathleen and Scott. She graduated from Sam Rayburn High School in 1968 and worked at Sears to put herself through school at the University of Houston, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in history in 1972.
