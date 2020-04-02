On March 25, 2020 the angles of the Lord welcomed home Dorris W. Colvin, 82, of Burton, at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in College Station.
To be in compliance with the local and state COVID-19 recommendations their will only be a public visitation on Friday, April 3, 2020 in the Chapel of the Lewis Funeral Home and Chapel, 509 South Baylor beginning at 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. limiting only 10 persons at a time in the Lewis Funeral Home Chapel area. Their will be a private service and burial for the immediate family members only at a later date.
Colvin was born on Jan. 7, 1938 to the late Isaac and Bessie Colvin. He was the seventh of nine children and was raised in Burton. He received his bachelor of sScience degree from Texas Southern University in architectural and industrial engineering in 1976. He also received his master of education from Prairie View A&M in 1981. He served in the U.S. Army from 1960-63. He was inducted as a Private E-2 and was honorably discharged with the rank of First Lieutenant. He also served in the U.S. Army Reserve for many years.
Dorris was married to the love of his life for more than 50 years, Della M. Bradley Colvin. They made their home in Burton. Together, they lived and shared a beautiful life, working together as partners in life and ministry. To their union three children were born: Demetrius Colvin Sr., Patricia Colvin-Riggins and Pamela Colvin-Riggins.
In 1966, Brother Dorris Colvin accepted Christ as his personal savior and was an active member of the Flat Prairie Church of God under the leadership of the Rev. Nelson Taplin of Burton. Dorris was a faithful servant and leader and served in many different capacities within the church and community. He drafted the blueprint for the Abundant Life Community Church in 1982 where he served and worshipped until his death.
His career included working for the Southern Pacific Railroad Company as an industrial engineer; an educator at the Giddings State Home and School; and oil and gas field operations with various companies during the Texas oil boom. He taught Driver’s Education classes along with Community Education Classes for senior citizens to help them receive their GED. He spent lifelong and countless hours teaching and educating the fatherless regarding basic life skills, and business matters amongst many other essential survival skills. Dorris spent his life always willing to help those willing to help themselves.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Isaac Jr. and Bessie Colvin, two brothers: Isaac Colvin III, Farris Colvin Sr. (Lovie) and one sister Ura Lee Irving (Kermit).
He leaves to cherish his love and precious memories of a devoted wife, Della M. Colvin; three children Demetrius Colvin Sr. (Sara) of Burton; Patricia Colvin-Riggins (Aquila) of Cypress; Pamela Colvin-Riggins (Cephas) of Washington; and six grandchildren: Joshua Colvin (Ashtyn), Demetrius Colvin Jr.(Ieesha), Caleb Riggins, Bethany Riggins, Cameron Riggins, and Cyal Riggins; three great grandchildren: Summer Lynn Colvin, Iasia Colvin and Isaac Colvin; one special Godson, William Jackson of Houston. He also leaves to mourn two siblings, Roosevelt Colvin Sr. (Laverne) and Cain Colvin (Martha), both of Houston; and a host of loving nephews, nieces and friends.
Arrangements are entrusted with Lewis Funeral Home and Chapel, 509 South Baylor Street, Brenham, Texas 77833 (979) 251-8724.
