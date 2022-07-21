Funeral Services for Colby Lamont Colvin, 23, of Brenham, will be held Friday, July 22, at 11 a.m., with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m., at New Life Church of God, 1990 FM 389, Brenham.
Burial will follow at Flat Prairie Cemetery in Burton. Arrangements entrusted to Lang Memorial Funeral Home in Giddings.
