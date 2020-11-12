Funeral services for Dorris Edward Colvin Jr., 78, of Burton, will be held Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Chapel at Lewis Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday before the service starts.
Burial will follow in the Zion Hill Cemetery. On March 18, 1944 a baby boy was born in Burton to Dorris and Willie Colvin Sr. He attended the Burton Independent School District. He was a member of the Flat Prairie Church of God in Burton and later the New Life Church Of God in Brenham. He worked as a farmer and at the railroads.
