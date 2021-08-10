Bobbie Ann was born in Fayetteville, Arkansas, to Louis and Myrtle Stockford. She moved to Houston in 1947, where she met and married Dr. W.A. “Billy” Williamson Jr. in 1948. Together they raised four children and eventually moved to Brenham. They were married for 34 years before Dr. Williamson passed away.
After the passing of Dr. Williamson, Bobbie Ann married Dr. Allen Commander. They enjoyed spending time on the family ranch, gardening, volunteering in the community, entertaining and traveling. Bobbie Ann particularly loved the time she spent serving hospice patients in the community and was a long-time member of First Baptist Church, Brenham. She was a devoted supporter of many charities and organizations including Washington-on-the-Brazos and Brenham’s Unity Theatre, and frequently offered temporary guest housing for visiting actors at her ranch. A lifelong passion she shared with her sisters was traveling throughout the country collecting antiques. Bobbie Ann was the owner of Candy’s Ice Cream and Candy and co-owned the Strawberry Patch Antique Shop with her sister Mary Gayle Cox.
