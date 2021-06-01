T. K. Condron passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at the age of 98. A funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church of Brenham on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 11 a.m. with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Prairie Lea Cemetery.
T. K. was born on Sept. 17, 1922 in Throckmorton, Texas to C. C. “Monk” and Ollie Peeler Condron. Upon graduation from high school, he attended Texas A&M University until December 1941 when Pearl Harbor was bombed, and he immediately enlisted in the Army. During his service in Indianapolis, he met the love of his life, Christine Condron. They were happily married for 70 years before her death in 2015. Upon his retirement from Texas Rice Inc. in Houston, he fulfilled his dream of returning to living in the country and raising cattle. T. K. and Christine considered their acreage in Brenham as a “slice of heaven.”
(0) comments
