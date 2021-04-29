Funeral Services For Ellis Cooper Jr., 62, of Independence, will be held at Liberty Baptist Church at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021. Burial will follow at the Cole Cemetery in Independence. The visitation will be held at Lewis Funeral from 4-8 p.m. Friday, April 30, 2021. Mr. Cooper received his heavenly wings April 22, 2021 at St. Joseph Regional Health Center
Deacon Ellis Cooper Jr., affectionally known as Ricky, was born Nov. 11, 1958 in Galveston. He was the first born of Ellis and Florence Cooper. He was baptized at Liberty MBC Independence and he served as a deacon and usher for many years. Throughout his high school year he went to J.F. Kinney Houston, Tx and later moved to Brenham, and went to Brenham High School. He joined the army and served his country. He drove 18-wheeler trucks for many years util his health started failing. Ricky loved the Dallas Cowboys; eventually he became a diehard Cowboy fan.
