Carole Anne Price Counsil, 78, of Humble, Texas, passed away at her home in her sleep Aug. 30, 2021. Private graveside services will be held for the family at a later date. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to South Park Funeral Home in Pearland, Texas.
Carole was born in Westerville, Ohio, to John and Monalite Price on June 17, 1943. She married her childhood next-door neighbor James Denzel Jr. on April 18, 1964. She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter Jennifer Counsil.
