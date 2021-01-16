Jodi Ann Coursey, of Roman Forrest passed away Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. She was born March 19, 1940, and her parents were Lee and Beulah Patterson of Brenham.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Jan. 18 at 2 p.m. with visitation being held one hour prior to the service at Cashner Funeral Home with a follow up Mausoleum graveside service in Resthaven Memorial Park in Lubbock, Texas on Jan. 21 at 10 a.m.
