Nancy Coyle, 67, of Hempstead, passed away April 3, 2020. Nancy Louise Nitz was born on Nov. 16, 1952 born to Richard and Ruth (Stricker) Nitz in Chicago. She was a bright child and a good student. She graduated from Main Township High School.
After completing high school, Nancy began working with a mortgage broker. She was a motivated person and a hard worker, and was able to do very well in her field. In more recent years she worked in computer systems. Nancy was also very knowledgeable about the stock market. She was very helpful and concerned with the welfare of others. She took wonderful care of her Dad, and would drive to Brenham every Sunday to check on him and help him out. For the last several years, Nancy had lived on her farm in Hempstead. She loved nature and enjoyed spending time tending to her animals – horses, donkeys, and dogs.
Nancy is preceded in death by her Mom, Ruth (Stricker) Nitz in 2006. Surviving loving family includes Dad, Richard; her brothers; Rick, Bill and their families, nephews William, Gary, Eric, and Brain and numerous friends and relatives.
Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, no services will be held at this time. In accordance with her wishes, Nancy will be cremated. Interment will take place at a later date at St. Lukes Cemetery in her hometown of Chicago, Illinois.
Services in the care of Brenham Memorial Chapel, 2300 Stringer Street, Brenham, 979-836.-611. Please send condolences to www.BrenhamMemorialChapel.com.
