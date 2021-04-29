Funeral services for Keith O'Brian Crawford, 42, of Brenham, will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021 in Washington at the St. Matthew Baptist Church located at 10400 St. Matthew Ln. Burial will follow in the Old Gay Hill Cemetery in Brenham. Visitation will be at Lewis Funeral Home on Friday, April 30, 2021 from 4-8 p.m. Mr. Crawford passed April 18, 2021 in Houston at his residence. Keith O'Brian Crawford was the oldest child born to Lillian Crawford and Ermer Randle on Jan. 4, 1979. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Earl Johnson (Skunk), and great-grandfather, Johnny Swearingen; his grandmothers, Dorothy Douglas, Callie- Mae Montgomery; great-grandmothers Hattie Harris and Murry Lee Williams-Swearingen; uncle Donald Crawford Sr.; aunt Beverly Crawford; first cousin Ray Crawford Jr., Gary Ragston Jr., Markesha Johnson and Al Crawford.
Keith leaves to cherish his memories his daughters, Keiaria Crawford, Kei'Tyiea Crawford, Keithazea Crawford, Mariah Shumpert, Kei' Mani Crawford; his sons Keith Crawford Jr. and Keiyvan Crawford; his grandchildren, Jamal Headge, Jace Headge, and Syniyah Lesteraf, of Brenham; his mother, Lillian Galbreath (Odis), of Caldwell; his father, Ermer Randle (Gwendolyn), of Houston; brother, Kevin Crawford (LaToya); sister, Natasha Henderson (Travis); brother Bobby Ragston (Cureese); and brother Nicholas Randle, of Brenham; Nephews Kevin Crawford Jr., Travis Henderson Jr., Bralyn Ragston, Trylin Henderson, Javar Randle, Kobe Crawford, Kanen Crawford. Neices Maya Williams, Kayleigh Kallie, Travlyncia Henderson, Lotus Randle, Callie Crawford; girlfriend Coritha Cross (Coco), of Houston; his special friends Kevin Chapel, Kevin Gaines, Anthony Hutchinson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Arraignments are entrusted with Lewis Funeral Home and Chapel located at 509 S. Baylor St., Brenham, Texas, 77833.
