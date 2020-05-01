Visitation for Herman Crawford Sr., 91, of Brenham, will be at noon today in the Chapel of the Lewis Funeral Home, 509 South Baylor Street. Mr. Crawford passed April 17, 2020 in College Station at the Baylor Scott & White Hospital. The interment will be private.
Herman Crawford Sr. was born on June 10, 1928 to the late Clark Crawford and Josephine Crawford in Copeland Springs, Texas. He was a hardworking man. In his leisure time, Herman enjoyed hunting, making moonshine, and playing his harmonica. He loved picking pecans, cans, and bottles. Herman could tell jokes with riddles embedded in them like no one you have ever met. Herman was also the family genealogist. He could recollect every family member in someone’s family lineage from names to how many children they had.
Herman leaves to cherish his memory: Three beautiful daughters, Mahalie Crumedy, Mary Mathis and Lisa Burks; 10 grandchildren Latosha Fisher, Rodney Thomas, Ikenia Green, Joshua Crumedy, William Mathis, Kierra Mathis, Jasmine Mathis, Jaybreonna Crawford, Jada Mathis and Javion Mathis; seven great-grandchildren; great great grandchildren; niece and nephews, Charlie Crawford Jr., Clarence Ray Crawford, Roy Lee Crawford, Leonard Curtis Crawford, Robert Earl Crawford, Marion Crawford, Alice Lee Crawford, Leonard Briscoe, Oretha Sweed, and Malkaroy Jenkins; and a very special first cousin, Hattie Jewel Gardner.
He was proceeded in death by his parents; two sons, Herman Crawford Jr. and AD Lewis Crawford; and two brothers, Earnest Crawford and Charlie Crawford Sr.
Arrangements are entrusted with Lewis Funeral Home 509 South Baylor Street in Brenham.
