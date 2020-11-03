Carl Gene Cunningham, 83, of Brenham, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 9 a.m. at Brenham Church of Christ followed by Funeral Services at 10 a.m.

Service information

Nov 4
Visitation
Wednesday, November 4, 2020
9:00AM-10:00AM
Brenham Church of Christ
2800 Victory Lane
Brenham, TX 77833
Nov 4
Funeral Service
Wednesday, November 4, 2020
10:00AM
Brenham Church of Christ
2800 Victory Lane
Brenham, TX 77833
Nov 4
Interment
Wednesday, November 4, 2020
2:30PM
Mt Tabor Cemetery
1880 TX-75,
Madisonville, TX 77864
