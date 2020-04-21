Lillie Mae (Weiss) Dahmann went home to her Lord on Sunday, April 19, 2020. She was the widow of Woodrow Dahmann.
A private graveside service will be held on Thursday.
Visitation will be from 7 a.m.–8 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Memorial Oaks Chapel.
Lillie Mae was born May 27, 1927 in the Williams/Possum Trot Community of Washington County to Herman H. Weiss, Sr. and Lillie (Sommerfeld) Weiss. She was baptized at home on May 27, 1927 by the Rev. A. W. Weber and confirmed on Oct. 25, 1942 at St. Peter Lutheran Church of Gay Hill by the Rev. John Striepe.
She was married to Woodrow Dahmann on Oct. 6, 1946 at Grace Lutheran Church in Brenham by the Rev. T. H. Graalmann. They were married for 54 years until his death on Dec. 27, 2000.
She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law Roy and Rebecca Dahmann, David and Lynette Dahmann and Michael and Charlotte Dahmann; grandchildren Matthew Dahmann and fiancé Angie Lucas, Tabitha and Tim Hudson, Jonathan and Amy Dahmann, and Miles Dahmann; great-grandchildren Kirsten, T. J. and Jakob Hudson, and Everett and Eli Dahmann, future great-grandchildren Tyler Sloan and Kylee Lucas; sister Doris Gajeske and sisters-in-law LaVerne Weiss and Allyne Weiss, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and brothers Clarence Weiss, Herman (Bubba) Weiss, Jr. and Lee Roy Weiss, and brother-in-law Robert Gajeske, Jr., father-in-law and mother-in-law William and Augusta Dahmann, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Johnnie and Edna Dahmann, Irene and Ervin Schroeder, Freddie and Esther Dahmann, Melvin Dahmann, and Willie Mae and Albert Boeker.
She was a faithful member of Grace Lutheran Church, Brenham and served as a Sunday School teacher and was a member of the Ladies Afternoon Circle for many years. She loved flowers and gardening. She learned to crochet after she was retired and made many beautiful doilies which she loved to give away to friends and family. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a wonderful cook and loved spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be her sons and grandsons.
Memorials may be directed to Grace Lutheran Church, 1212 W. Jefferson St., Brenham, Texas 77833.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel 1306 W. Main St. Brenham, Texas 77833. To post a tribute to the family, visit www.memorialoakschapel.com.
