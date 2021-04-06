Billy Wayne Davenport, 85, of Brenham, passed away on April 2, 2021. Funeral services will be on Monday, April 5, at 3 p.m. at Memorial Oaks Chapel. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. preceding the service. Following the funeral, private burial services will take place at Phillipsburg German Methodist Cemetery.
Billy Wayne was born on Sept. 4, 1935, in Enid, Oklahoma, to parents Clyde and Peggy (Brewer) Davenport. He grew up in Enid and attended Enid High School. At the age of 23 Billy was called into the U.S. Army. During his time in the service, he was stationed at Ft. Lewis Washington.
