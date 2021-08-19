Lance Alan Davenport was born on June 8, 1979 in Miami, Florida, and passed away peacefully, with his family, on Aug. 17, 2021 in Brenham. Lance is survived by an older brother who he adored, L.S. “Scott” Davenport; his best fan and loving mother, Nancy Beth McKinney; and many other extended and blended family members and many special friends. Lance lived, worked, and played at Brenham State Supported Living Center (SSLC) with frequent family visits for 21 years. Lance received recognition for his work at the Art Center, worked as a greeter at The Bistro, and also at the Ballroom Dancing Class at Driscoll Gardens. Lance’s family is very grateful for the gift and blessing of so many special caregivers, teachers, therapists and supportive community members through his years who enriched and brought joy to Lance’s life – from Easter Seals and Northside ISD in San Antonio, the Hughen Center in Port Arthur, to Brenham SSLC.
Although Lance was a person with severe disabilities, he greeted each day with a wonderful smile – and loved to laugh, enjoy a favorite song, go out to eat and for a ride. Lance was an accomplished flirt, as well as a person of faith. Lance’s brave presence and his bright and spunky spirit will be deeply missed.
