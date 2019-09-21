Ann Tannen DeBolt, known lovingly by her friends and family as Annie Tannie, passed away peacefully while surrounded by loved ones at her home in Austin on Sept. 9, 2019.
Annie Tannie was born in Weimar, Texas, on March 29, 1956. She graduated from the University of Texas in 1979 and moved to Brenham, Texas, where she started and raised her family with Terry DeBolt. Ever ahead of the times, she soon found her passion in Educational Technology. She would be excited to tell you that she was using the internet before the World Wide Web even existed! Over the years, teachers and students at Brenham ISD, Round Rock ISD and Hays CISD benefited from her steadfast dedication to advancing the use of technology in the classroom.
