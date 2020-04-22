Verna Cecilia Demny, 91, of Chappell Hill, died on April 20, 2020 in Brenham, Texas.
A private graveside service will be Friday, April 24, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery in Stoneham, Texas with Father Jozef Musiol officiating.
A memorial mass service will be announced in the future.
Ms. Demny was born in Navasota, TX on January 29, 1929 to Walter and Helen (Wichkowski) Demny. She was baptized on February 4, 1929.
Ms. Demny was a faithful and devoted Catholic. She loved God and her holy church. She prayed the rosary daily and enjoyed watching the Holy Mass on EWTN when she was unable to be present at church.
She is survived by her sister, Martha Roznowski of Houston, Texas; numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Helen Demny; three sisters, and six brothers.
Serving as Honorary Pallbearers will be the nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 W. Main St., Brenham, Texas 77833. To post a tribute to the family, visit www.memorialoakschapel.com.
