In memory of James Tomás Densford (MSGT ret TXANG), a loving father and husband, a steadfast Texan and patriot.
Born on May 12, 1936 at Ft. Sam Houston in San Antonio. Died Aug. 12, 2021 with residence in Independence since 2012.
Updated: August 17, 2021 @ 5:40 am
