Doyle William “Bill” Dewbre Jr. passed away from heart failure Oct. 18, 2019, at his residence in Argent Court Assisted Living in Brenham. His beloved wife, Nancy, was at his side.
Bill was born in Birmingham, Alabama, on Sept. 2, 1931, to Bertie Nadine Brown and Doyle William Dewbre Sr., and was raised in Memphis, Tennessee. He graduated from Central High School where he met Nancy Bonds. He was a member of the Naval Air Reserve in Millington, Tennessee, where he served as a flight radioman for eight years. He was a Master Electrician.
