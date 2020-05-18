Edith “Johnny” Roese Dickschat, 94, passed away, Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Brenham Nursing and Rehab Center. A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 21, at 10 a.m., at Friedens Church of Washington, UCC Cemetery with Pastor Eric Dehmer officiating. A visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, May 20, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Memorial Oaks Chapel.
Born May 25, 1925 in Washington, Texas to Frank W. and Olga Schroeder Roese. She was baptized in the Friedens Church of Washington, UCC and later confirmed in the same church. Edith was educated in the Washington School. On June 27, 1948, she was married to Frank W. Dickschat, also in Friedens Church of Washington, UCC, where she remained a lifetime member. She was an avid seamstress and worked for numerous years at Nat’s Tic Toc, where she sewed baby clothes and blankets. Later, she worked behind the scenes at Washington on the Brazos museum for numerous years, where she loved working with and setting up new exhibits. She and her husband were also avid antique collectors and made numerous stops around the state at antique shops. In recent years, she loved feeding the birds and deer that came to her property in Washington.
