Funeral services for Dadrick Donell Dixon aka "Dizzy Ro," 37, of Brenham, will be Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 in the Chapel of the Lewis Funeral Home, 509 South Baylor Street, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Clay Cemetery in Clay. Visitation will be on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at Lewis Funeral Home. Mr. Dixon passed Nov. 25, 2020 in Brenham.
On Aug. 17, 1983 a baby boy was born in Galveston to Ray Batts Jr. and Lovera (Nell) Dixon the was named Dadrick Donell. Later he moved to Brenham with his mother where he attended school in the BISD graduating with the class of 2001. Dadrick attended the Abundant Life Church under the leader ship of pastor Della Colvin where he dedicated his life to Christ and served as a member of the church.
