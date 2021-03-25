Funeral services for Bryan O’Neal Dixon, 33, of Brenham, will be 1 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021 in the Chapel of the Lewis Funeral Home, 509 S. Baylor St.in Brenham. Burial will follow in the Gay Hill Cemetery. Visitation will begin 4 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021, also at the the Lewis Funeral Home. Mr. Dixon passed March 16, 2021 in Brenham. Bryan O’Neal Dixon was born on Jan. 21, 1988 to Elroy Green and Tracie Dixon of Brenham. Bryan attended Brenham High School, where he played football before later receiving his GED. Bryan didn’t have a church, but he did love the Lord and visited churches time to time and accepted his life to Christ.
Bryan was proceeded in death by his grandparents, Carrie Dixon, Bonnie Green and Tommy Green Sr., of Brenham.
