Leslie Lee Doleshal Jr. passed away July 3 at the age of 76, in Austin, from injuries received in a car accident.
Les was born to Maude Freida (Werchin) and Leslie Lee Doleshal Sr. in Brenham in 1944. An only child, Les spent a lot of his childhood playing sports with people that would become lifelong friends. As he matured, his love of sports never waned. He was a four-sport letterman at Brenham High School and played basketball for Blinn Junior College on an athletic scholarship. He loved to tell the story of how the owner of the Brenham bowling alley offered to sponsor him on the professional bowling association circuit.
