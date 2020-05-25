Mark Kevin Dopson, 60, passed away on May 21, 2020 in Austin following a hard fought battle with cancer. He was born Aug. 29, 1959 in Dumas, Texas to L.T. and Carla (Bullock) Dopson. He was intelligent, well read, and accepting of individual differences. Mark was a 1977 graduate of Dumas High School and continued his education at Cisco Jr. College. He married the love of his life, Gloria J. Treat, in 1983 in Eastland, Texas. She preceded him in death in 1995.
Mark’s gregarious personality lent itself well to his early profession as a barber in Cisco, Texas and Marshall, Arkansas. While in Marshall, he enjoyed participating in civic events including the local community theatre. He was selected to take part in Leadership Arkansas, Searcy County in 1992, and was honored to be invited to an inaugural ball celebrating the newly elected U.S. President Bill Clinton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.