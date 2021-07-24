Faye Dorans, the eldest child of Leroy McClain and Mary Jones (Wesley), was born June 24, 1928. After years of living in Michigan, she migrated back to Texas, Austin then Brenham. She was a member of Flat Prairie Church of God in Burton. Although she did not have biological children, she was the official aunt of the community. Family and Friends alike referred to Faye as Aunt Faye. She lived her life in service of others. Her compassion and love reached beyond the confines of her family, she loved everyone, and everyone loved her.
Cooking was her passion. She took as much time cleaning the chicken as she did to fry it. She was very meticulous in how she managed her daily tasks; she never rushed. In addition to being a master cook, she was an expert shopper. If there was a sale or a discount, Faye found it. She loved the finer things, but she was not willing to pay a cent more than she had to for them. Faye's most important quality was her ability to love and care for others without expecting anything in return. Her life was full of purpose, and that purpose was simply to serve others. Faye's life was an example of God's love for all. She loved without ceasing and she served without growing weary.
