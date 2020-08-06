Florence Drews, 77, of Brenham, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020.
Florence was born Aug. 17, 1942 in Brenham to parents Reinhard and Irma Wiesepape Warmke. She was baptized Nov. 8, 1942 at Salem Lutheran Church and confirmed March 25, 1956 at Welcome Lutheran Church. Florence attended Wesley School and graduated from Brenham High School. At a Shelby Hall dance, she met Willis Drews. They were married Oct. 14, 1962 at Welcome Lutheran Church. Florence was hard working and employed at numerous places including The Truck Stop, BISD cafeteria, Blinn College, Brenham Banner-Press and Brenham State School. Florence was also attentive to her family’s needs and a protective mother.
