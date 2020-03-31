Rhonda Lynn Droddy, 63, of Orange, Passed away on March 30, 2020, at MD Anderson in Houston.
Born in Orange, Texas, on March 9, 1957, she was the daughter of Bertis Ray Carrico and Patricia (Smith) Bendy. Rhonda was “Maw Maw” to her beloved grandchildren and great grandson. She enjoyed camping and loved to pick up her grandchildren and keep them for extended periods of time. Rhonda was a horror movie fanatic and collected hundreds of them. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Bendy; grandson, Aiden Charles; brother, Nathan Carrico Bendy and uncle, Ronnie Smith.
She is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, Robert Droddy; father, Bertis Ray Carrico; step father, Roy Bendy; children, Christy Eshbach and husband Bobby of Orange, Patrick Thomas and wife Amber of Orangefield, Ashley Thomas and husband Chris of Richards, Texas, and Jessica Bouley of Brenham, Texas; grandchildren, Bryce Crew, Makayla Thomas, Alexis Thomas, Brooklynn Young, Landon Young, Chad Schubert, Ethan Schubert, Peyton Schubert, Eva Gabehart, and Ellison Gabehart; great grandson, Finn Crew and sisters, Becky Bendy, Melinda Smith, and Stacey Bendy.
