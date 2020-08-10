John (Jack) Richard Duffy died at home Aug. 9, 2020 in Chappell Hill, Texas.
Jack was born on Oct. 1, 1933 in Spencer, Iowa to Francis Ward and Alice (Peck) Duffy. Before high school, his family moved to Fort Worth, Texas, where he graduated from Paschal High School. After graduation, Jack proudly served in the U.S. Army. Upon his discharge, he took a job selling tickets at Union Station in Houston, Texas. He attended the University of Houston, steering him into the insurance industry. In 1966 he started Mid-Continental Insurance Agency. It was there at work one day where he met the most beautiful blonde haired woman he had ever seen (as he describes her) who would go on to be the love of his life, his wife, Theoginia (Ginia). In 1971 they were married at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. For over forty-five years Jack took such great pride in the agency, especially when his two children joined in the business. He enjoyed each business relationship and truly valued each client. In 2011 he sold the agency to his daughter with the hopes of “retiring” although it was well known how much he loved working. He continued to work by his daughter’s side until his death, still speaking with and visiting clients.
