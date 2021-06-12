Denise Rosan Ebert, 88 of Brenham and the widow of Harvey John Ebert, Sr. passed away, Friday, June 11, 2021.
Visitation will be Tuesday, June 15 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. at Brenham Memorial Chapel. Private services for family will also be held at Brenham Memorial Chapel with Pastor Ken Weiss officiating. Interment will follow at Eben-Ezer Lutheran Church of Berlin Cemetery.
