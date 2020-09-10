Mary Louise Edwards, 83, loving wife, mother and longtime resident of Brenham, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her husband and children on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. Mary was born on Sept. 17, 1936, to Gregory and Paulina Cruz. She was the seventh of 12 children including three sets of twins.
She married the love of her life, Ron Edwards, at Cathedral of the Sacred Heart on Dec. 31, 1961 in Houston. Together they raised four children, Laura Anne, William (Billy) Bartley, Lisa Carol and Amy Lynne. She and Ron lived in Houston and Fort Worth before eventually settling in Brenham and developed many lifelong friendships every place they lived. Mary loved people. She never met a stranger and had a servant’s heart. She epitomized a strong yet loving woman. She prioritized her faith, family and her friends. All those she loved, she touched deeply but Mary’s greatest joy in life was her family. All who knew her were aware that her family was always her priority.
