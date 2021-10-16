Ronald Reid Edwards, 82, devoted husband, father and friend to many, passed away peacefully at his home in Brenham on Sept. 24, 2021, surrounded by his children and grandchildren. Ron was born in Houston on April 16, 1939 to Robert and Dena Edwards. He was the second of four children.
He was married to the love of his life, Mary Louise Cruz, on Dec. 31, 1961. Together, they raised four children, Laura Anne, William (Bill) Bartley, Lisa Carol and Amy Lynn. Their life together started in Killeen, Texas where he served our country in the U.S. Army. He then began a more than 50-year career in the bedding industry which took them to Fort Worth, Houston, and eventually to Brenham, where they settled in 1998.
