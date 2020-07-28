Eight Bells for CTAC Wilfred E. Emshoff, USNR (Ret.) The nautical euphemism for “finished” and to a sailor meant that his watch is over, having been properly relieved.
Mr. Emshoff was born Dec. 21, 1935 to Arnold Fritz Emshoff and Isabell (Brandt) Emshoff. He grew up on the Emshoff farm, New Wehdem Community, Austin County, Texas. On June 17, 1953, Wilfred in the U.S. Naval Reserve and Naval Reserve Electronics Division 8-22 in Bellville, Texas. He retired from the U.S. Naval Reserve Security Group Dec. 21, 1995 finishing with 42.5 years total Active and Reserve service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.