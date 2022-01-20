Alvin Charles Esterak, 91, of Tomball, formerly of Highlands, Texas, died Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 at Heritage of Tomball where he had been a resident for the past 11 years.
Visitation with the family will take place one hour prior to funeral services at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Lindley-Robertson-Holt Funeral Home with Deacon Grant E. Holt of Christ Our Light Catholic Church officiating. Interment will follow at a later date in Houston National Cemetery.
