Charlotte Faye Esterak - wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, friend, and faithful servant to God - passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020 in Bryan, Texas. Charlotte was born on June 8, 1939 to loving parents Earl Hobson and Myrtle Louise Hall Liles in Clewiston, Fla. She was the youngest of nine siblings. At a young age she and her family moved to Texas, where she spent the rest of her life. She attended Robert E. Lee High School in Baytown, Texas, and graduated in 1957.
Charlotte and Johnnie started dating in 1961, and were later married on Sept. 4, 1962 in Houston. They were married for over 58 years. Although they only started dating in 1961, they had met each other years before as they were childhood neighbors. After their marriage, they started their life in Houston, Texas where together they raised their two wonderful children, Inga Rena and Johnnie Jean (Jay).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.