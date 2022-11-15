Eva Mathis, 76, passed away on November 9. She is proceeded in death by husband Ernest Mathis, mother Cleola Cook Threadgill, father James Nelson Threadgill and two brothers.
She is survived by her son, Rodney Wooten, and his wife; daughter Terri Lynn Wooten; grandchildren Steven Burns Jr. and Madison Jones; great-grand daughter Karleen Burns; one sister; and four brothers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.