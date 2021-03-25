Funeral services for Deacon Eddie Evans Jr., 78, of Brenham will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at the Main Street Missionary Baptist Church, 905 E. Alamo in Brenham. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday March 26, 2021 beginning at 4 p.m. at the Main Street Missionary Baptist Church. Deacon Evans passed March 15, 2021 at his residence. Eddie Evans was born March 23, 1942 to the late Eddie Evans Sr. and Edna Deaver Evans in Brenham.
Eddie grew up and resided in Washington County his entire life. Eddie accepted his belief in the Lord at a young age at St. John A.M.E. Church in Brenham under the leadership of the late Rev. A. Jackson. Later, he joined the Main Street Missionary Baptist Church and was a faithful and loyal member serving as a Deacon and a member of the church choir until the Lord called him home to rest He was a dedicated employee at the City of Brenham for more than 36 years until his retirement in 2005.
