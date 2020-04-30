Frances Janie Faldyn, 92, of Brenham, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at her residence.
Visitation will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, April 30, 2020 in Brenham Memorial Chapel. Due to social distancing, there will be a private family service.
Frances was born in Moulton Texas on May 25, 1927 to Frank Vincent and Frances (Kahanek) Darilek. Frances was very active in her church and was a member of the Parish Council of Catholic Women. She took care of the alter linens for more than 40 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband Wilbert Faldyn, son Gilbert Faldyn, and 10 brothers and sisters.
Frances is survived by her sons; Jim Faldyn, Richard Faldyn and wife Francesca, daughters; Jeanette Scheel and husband Robert, Marie Hellmann and husband Dave, grandchildren; Amber Cardoso and husband Fernando, Mark Scheel and wife Caylee, Ashley Grauke and husband Gabriel, Kate Speer and husband Ben, great-grandchildren; Lucas and Isabella Cardoso, Eila, Luke, Daniel Grauke and Evan Speer, sister; Lucy Schoenfeld, twin brother; Frankie Darilek and wife Agnes.
Memorials may be made in Frances’ honor to St. Mary’s Parish Council of Catholic Women, 701 Church St. Brenham, Texas 77833 or Hospice Brazos Valley, 302 East Blue Bell Rd. Brenham, Texas 77833.
Services are in the care of Brenham Memorial Chapel, 2300 Stringer St., Brenham, 979-836-3611. Tributes may be shared at www.brenhammemorialchapel.com.
