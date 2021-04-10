Hazel Marie Farris, 96, passed away on March 26, 2021 at her son's home in Altadena, California. Hazel was born on March 5, 1925 in Los Angeles, California. While she spent most of her years in the Los Angeles area, she also resided for a number of years in Carlsbad, New Mexico, and Brenham. Hazel was a distinguished Director of Volunteer Services at Pacific Hospital in Long Beach and spent 20 years in that role at Presbyterian Intercommunity Hospital in Whittier, California. During these years, she served as President of the American Society of Directors of Volunteer Services of the American Hospital Association and was on its board of directors. Hazel also served in similar capacities for the Southern California Association Directors of Volunteer Services. She was also active in the Soroptimist International of Long Beach and Whittier, where she served on the board of directors and as president. In addition, she conducted numerous seminars and training sessions for Directors of Hospital Volunteer programs across the country. She attended Eagle Rock High School and Long Beach City College, as well as UCLA.
Her early retirement years were spent in Brenham with her husband, Dr. Claude L. Farris, who passed in 2001. Her later years were spent in Pasadena, California. She leaves two sons, Claude Farris, of Altadena, California, and Paul (Gordon) Farris of Long Beach, California; and a daughter, Elsie Ford of Katy. Her other son, Roger Farris of San Francisco, preceded her in death in 1989. In addition, she leaves nine grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and six great great grandchildren.
