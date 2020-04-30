Maggie Louise Zientek Faterkowski passed away on April 28, 2020 in Brenham.
Visitation will be from 7 a.m.–7 p.m., Friday, May 1, 2020 at Memorial Oaks Chapel. Rosary and graveside service will be held at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church Cemetery at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 2, 2020.
A memorial service will be held to celebrate Maggie’s life at a later date.
Maggie Faterkowski was born May 20, 1937 in Chappell Hill to Willie and Janie Jozwiak Zientek. Baptized as an infant, later confirmed in the Catholic faith, she was a member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church until her death. On Oct. 30, 1954 she married Max Faterkowski, and worked at an envelope company and later at Del Sol in Chappell Hill. Maggie enjoyed her family being around her, playing cards, her flowers and gardening when she was able.
Survivors include sons and daughters-in-law, Harry and Doris Faterkowski of Chappell Hill, Robert and Rose Marie Faterkowski of Houston; daughters and sons-in-law, Jeannette and Richard Bartels of Tomball, and Jeanne and David Bunch of Cypress; grandchildren, Ryan and Kim Faterkowski, Rachel Faterkowski, Morgan and Scott Cooke, Meagan and George Wilson IV, Christopher Faterkowski, Ashley Bartels, Matthew and Allison Bunch; great-grandchildren, Steve, Rylee, and Tyler Faterkowski and Kindred Wilson; sisters, Bernice Faterkowski, Eddie and Theresa Orsak and brother Edward and MaryAnn Zientek and sister-in-law Helen Pawlowski. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Preceding her in death were her parents, parents-in-law, her husband Max, a granddaughter and brother-in-law.
Serving as pallbearers are Ryan Faterkowski, Christopher Faterkowski, David Faterkowski, Joe John Faterkowski, Scott Cooke, George Wilson IV and Tim Murski.
Honorary pallbearers are her grandchildren, Larry Faterkowski and Hinda Lott.
The family wants to extend much thanks and appreciation to the staff members, nurses, doctors, and aide that took care of her the last years of her life. Our hearts go out to each and every one of them.
Memorials may be directed to St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 9175 FM 1371 Chappell Hill, Texas 77426.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 West Main Street, Brenham, Texas 77833. To post a tribute to the family, visit www.memorialoakschapel.com.
