Billye Foy Faust died peacefully at home in Brenham on Oct. 26, 2020 at the age of 91.
She is survived by her son David Faust and his wife Kelly King of Austin, two grandsons Clayton Faust of Houston and Evan Faust of Austin and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Bill Faust, her parents Robert Emmet Foy and Florence Elizabeth Foy, her sisters and brothers-in-law Imogene and Lee Saladino, Chestene and CF Mann, Martha Lou and Buster Bass, and her brother Everett Lee Foy.
