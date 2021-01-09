Harold “Cotton” Finke, of Brenham, and the husband of Betty Jean “Jeanie” Finke, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Cotton was born Oct. 20, 1940 to Louis and Elma Finke. Cotton was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Prairie Hill.
Cotton was a familiar face around Brenham as he owned and operated Cotton Finke Service Station for many years. When he retired from his station the work didn’t stop as he continued to work for Kenjura Exxon, Four Corners Exxon and then continued to stay active as he delivered papers for The Banner-Press. He would be described as helpful, friendly and humble. He never met a stranger and loved many things about his life, such as, football, baseball, the Brenham Cubs and fast pitch softball but most of all he loved his family and his friends. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.
